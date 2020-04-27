Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:WKRCF opened at $11.60 on Thursday.
About Want Want China
See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Want Want China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Want Want China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.