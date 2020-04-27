Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Walt Disney by 782.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $194,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $101.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.18. The company has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

