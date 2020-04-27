Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 3.7% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 782.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,314,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $101.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

