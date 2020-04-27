Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 176 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 176 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 166 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a SEK 113 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 150 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 145 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a SEK 140 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volvo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of SEK 146.18.

Get Volvo alerts:

STO:VOLV.B opened at SEK 117.95 on Thursday. Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is SEK 143.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is SEK 147.95.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.