Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 118 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a SEK 118 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a SEK 140 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 125 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 145 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 176 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a SEK 150 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of SEK 146.18.

Shares of VOLV.B opened at SEK 117.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is SEK 143.54 and its 200 day moving average is SEK 147.95. Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

