Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 125 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 125 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VOLV.B. HSBC set a SEK 140 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 176 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 145 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 150 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 113 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of SEK 146.18.

Get Volvo alerts:

Shares of VOLV.B opened at SEK 117.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of SEK 143.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of SEK 147.95. Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.