Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Visa by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $167.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $326.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.01.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Visa from $221.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

