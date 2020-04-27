Vermilion Energy (VET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$390.05 million.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$5.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.87 million and a P/E ratio of 24.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.22. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.20 and a 52-week high of C$36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VET. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.20.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

