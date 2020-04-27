Varonis Systems (VRNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Varonis Systems to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRNS opened at $64.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.86. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research firms have commented on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza bought 603 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,049.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,613. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 56,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $4,556,559.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,748,948 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

