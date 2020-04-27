ValuEngine Downgrades Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $427.62.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $424.99 on Friday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $449.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

