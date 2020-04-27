ValuEngine Downgrades Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BBD. Bank of America lowered Banco Bradesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

NYSE:BBD opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.