ValuEngine Downgrades Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ALK has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alaska Air Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alaska Air Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.58.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $28.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,165,911,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 398.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 665,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,204,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,605,000 after purchasing an additional 664,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,481,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

