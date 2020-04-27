Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $114.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average of $133.14. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 155,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,557 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 18,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

