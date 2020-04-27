Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 68,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,827,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 82,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 481.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock opened at $101.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $157.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UHS. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

