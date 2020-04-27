UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $291.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.16.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

