United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.76.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $100.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.69.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

