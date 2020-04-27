Union Gaming Research Upgrades Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) to “Buy”

Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

MCRI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.45 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Bob Farahi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $100,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 398,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,009,109.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 527,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 31,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 136,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.