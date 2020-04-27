Union Bankshares (AUB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Union Bankshares to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AUB opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

AUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Compass Point cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

