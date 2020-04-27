Ultra Clean (UCTT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.40-0.52 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.40-0.52 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $286.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ultra Clean to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $15.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38.

In other news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $110,096.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,138 shares in the company, valued at $891,146.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

