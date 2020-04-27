UBS Group Reiterates €12.20 Price Target for Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM)

UBS Group set a €12.20 ($14.19) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.59 ($14.64).

PSM stock opened at €7.64 ($8.88) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1 year low of €5.72 ($6.65) and a 1 year high of €15.95 ($18.54).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

