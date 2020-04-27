Tyler Technologies (TYL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 5.60-5.72 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.60-5.72 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tyler Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $314.71 on Monday. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $340.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.54, for a total transaction of $3,325,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,498,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

