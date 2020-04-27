TTM Technologies (TTMI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.05-0.11 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.14-0.20 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $719.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $10.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 2.26. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 3,198 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $31,596.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,653 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $26,185.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,849 shares in the company, valued at $353,829.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,273 shares of company stock worth $439,708 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

