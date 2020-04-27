Trustmark (TRMK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Trustmark to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.12.
About Trustmark
Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.
