Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC opened at $35.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

