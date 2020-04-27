Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Position Reduced by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,868,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,547 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 43.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 383,828 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after buying an additional 115,438 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TRIP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $18.44 on Monday. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.