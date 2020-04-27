Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRI. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Trifast from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.55) target price on shares of Trifast in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 208 ($2.74).

LON TRI opened at GBX 122 ($1.60) on Thursday. Trifast has a 12 month low of GBX 89 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 242 ($3.18). The stock has a market cap of $149.61 million and a P/E ratio of 12.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 158.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

