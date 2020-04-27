Travis Perkins’ (TPK) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPK. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,582 ($20.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised Travis Perkins to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,383.70 ($18.20).

TPK stock opened at GBX 1,043.50 ($13.73) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.30. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 950.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,396.64.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Marianne Culver bought 62 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 869 ($11.43) per share, for a total transaction of £538.78 ($708.73).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

