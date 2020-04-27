Trainline’s (TRN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Trainline (LON:TRN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 395 ($5.20) to GBX 357 ($4.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut shares of Trainline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 397.40 ($5.23).

Get Trainline alerts:

TRN opened at GBX 338.40 ($4.45) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 393.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 444.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 187.20 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 559.58 ($7.36). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -0.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.