Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.13.

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $256.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.08. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $323.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.06, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total transaction of $21,319,554.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,374 shares in the company, valued at $19,584,311.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.87, for a total value of $202,886.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,785 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,987.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,803 shares of company stock worth $30,297,807. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 25.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Trade Desk by 27.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Trade Desk by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 24,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.