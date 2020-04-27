Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 365,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $30,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $101.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.15. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

