Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,411,603,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $277,166,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 924,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,323,000 after purchasing an additional 487,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,945,000 after buying an additional 351,257 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 261,230 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO opened at $328.70 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $342.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

