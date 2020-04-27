The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SGE. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sage Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co reduced their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 642.27 ($8.45).

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 609.80 ($8.02) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.09. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 601.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 701.75.

In related news, insider Steve Hare acquired 5,000 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 621 ($8.17) per share, with a total value of £31,050 ($40,844.51).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

