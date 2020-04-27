The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SGE. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sage Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co reduced their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 642.27 ($8.45).
Shares of SGE opened at GBX 609.80 ($8.02) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.09. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 601.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 701.75.
The Sage Group Company Profile
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.
