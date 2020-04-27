Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,608,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,749 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,923 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after acquiring an additional 920,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 839,241 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.42.

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,608.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $15,177,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,738 shares in the company, valued at $107,348,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 359,039 shares of company stock worth $44,879,577 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $113.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day moving average is $120.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

