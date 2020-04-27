Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $113.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Longbow Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.42.

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,608.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 92,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $11,229,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,951,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 359,039 shares of company stock worth $44,879,577. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

