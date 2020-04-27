Tetra Tech (TTEK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Tetra Tech to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tetra Tech to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $74.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.04. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $99.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 23,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $2,138,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 24,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,280,093.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,551 shares of company stock worth $9,357,115 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTEK. Sidoti lowered their price target on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

