Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 98.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408,300 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,878.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TME has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

