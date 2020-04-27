Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.08% of Telaria worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Telaria by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,994,000 after acquiring an additional 849,646 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telaria by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,117,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 696,587 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,935,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Telaria by 9,720.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 372,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 368,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLRA. ValuEngine raised shares of Telaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Telaria from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

Shares of NYSE:TLRA opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $288.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Telaria Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Telaria had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Telaria Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

