Teladoc Health (TDOC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Teladoc Health to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. On average, analysts expect Teladoc Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $193.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.27. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $53.46 and a 52-week high of $196.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $15,876,859.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,122,760.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $28,476,438 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

