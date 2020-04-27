TE Connectivity (TEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect TE Connectivity to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $70.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.68. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $101.00.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

