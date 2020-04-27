T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $100.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.58. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

