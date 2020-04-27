Systemax (SYX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Systemax to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.07 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Systemax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SYX opened at $18.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $701.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Systemax has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

