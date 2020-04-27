SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO by 20.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SYSCO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SYSCO by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SYSCO by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $53.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.29.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Argus cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.98.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

