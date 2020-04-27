Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Swedbank to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Swedbank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

SWDBY stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.82. Swedbank has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Swedbank had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 35.83%.

About Swedbank

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

