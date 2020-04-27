SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:APD)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Air Products & Chemicals in a research report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Positive” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APD. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.17.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $216.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.87. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

