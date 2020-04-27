SunTrust Banks Comments on AT&T Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AT&T in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

T has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $211.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

