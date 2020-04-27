Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.55.

SYK opened at $188.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.29 and a 200-day moving average of $198.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

