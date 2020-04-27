Strategic Education (STRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Strategic Education to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Strategic Education to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $143.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.49. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $108.90 and a 1 year high of $189.79.

In related news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,127 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $761,103.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,344.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $211,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,571 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. ValuEngine lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

