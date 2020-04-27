Stifel Nicolaus Trims LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Target Price to $41.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.36.

LKQ stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LKQ by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 676,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,145,000 after purchasing an additional 337,747 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 62,138 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 1,408.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 481,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 449,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

