Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $68.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,194. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.