Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $135.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.26.

NYSE:HSY opened at $135.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Hershey has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,511 shares of company stock worth $1,938,511 over the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,052,000 after purchasing an additional 173,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,170,000 after purchasing an additional 115,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hershey by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,639,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,047,000 after acquiring an additional 162,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hershey by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,552,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

